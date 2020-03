Photo by Andrea Ferrario on Unsplash

A Mandan man was stabbed Thursday afternoon at a home in a Mandan mobile home court.

Police responded to a call around noon and found the man with multiple stab wounds. He was taken to a local hospital where his condition is unknown at this time.

Officers were given descriptions of suspects and a vehicle, which was later located at a Mandan residence.

Police are currently attempting to make contact with possible suspects.



This is a developing story. Check back for updates.