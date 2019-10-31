Mandan man, killed at Pearl Harbor, identified 78 years later

Wednesday night, KX New brought you the story of Floyd Wells, a North Dakota man killed in the attack on Pearl Harbor.

His remains were identified by a specialized group in Nebraska, and he was finally buried back home in North Dakota in October.

Today, KX News received more incredible news from that same group working to identify Prisoners of War and Missing in Action soldiers.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency said today it has identified the remains of a Mandan man killed during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor Dec. 7, 1941.

Albert Renner was assigned to the battleship USS West Virginia and was aboard the ship when it was hit by multiple torpedos dropped from Japanese aircraft.

The attack killed 106 crewmen, including Renner.

During efforts to salvage the West Virginia, Navy personnel recovered the remains of at least 66 people. Those who couldn’t be identified, including Renner, were buried as unknowns at the National Memorial Cemetery in Honolulu.

In 2017, 35 caskets were disinterred and sent to a laboratory for identification.

To identify Renner’s remains, scientists used dental and anthropological analysis as well as DNA analysis.

A funeral date and location for Renner have yet to be set.

There are more than 72,000 military personnel still unaccounted for from World War II, with roughly 30,000 considered as possibly recoverable and identifiable.