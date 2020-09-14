Mandan man killed at Pearl Harbor to be laid to rest in North Dakota

A sailor who died in the December 7th, 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor will receive his final salute in North Dakota this week.

The funeral for Navy Fireman 2nd Class Albert Renner is scheduled for 12:00 PM on Friday, September 18th at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery south of Mandan.

Renner, who was from Mandan, was aboard the USS West Virginia when it was hit by multiple torpedoes dropped from Japanese aircraft. The attack killed 106 crewmen, including Renner.

His remains were unable to be identified during initial efforts to salvage the West Virginia — but in 2017, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency disinterred his casket for further analysis.

In August of 2019 Renner was positively identified through the use of dental and anthropological analysis.

More than 72,000 military personnel are still unaccounted for from World War II.