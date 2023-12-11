BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — A 54-year-old Mandan man was killed early this morning after his pickup was struck head-on by another pickup that crossed the center line on 71st Ave NE in Bismarck.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the incident occurred around 7:22 a.m. when the driver of the pickup, a 57-year-old Bismarck man, was traveling west on 71st Ave NE and crossed over the center line, striking the pickup that was driven by the Mandan man.

After both pickups came to rest, the Mandan man had to be extricated from his pickup. He was then taken to CHI St. Alexius where he died from his injuries.

The Bismarck driver was also taken to the hospital for serious non-life threatening injuries.

The NDHP is currently investigating the crash and potential charges for the Bismarck man.