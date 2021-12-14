Mandan man pleads guilty in fatal 2020 pedestrian crash

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A Mandan man has pleaded guilty to charges resulting from a drunken driving crash that killed a pedestrian.

Twenty-year-old TC Younger Carry Moccasin entered the plea to two felonies, including criminal vehicular homicide, and two misdemeanors Monday as part of an agreement with prosecutors.

Two drug charges were to be dismissed as part of the deal.

Police say Carry Moccasin struck and killed 42-year-old Mark Streeper in Mandan in November 2020. Streeper was standing next to his parked car on Main Street at the time.

South Central District Judge Pamela Nesvig delayed acceptance of the plea agreement pending the outcome of a presentence investigation. Sentencing wasn’t immediately scheduled.

