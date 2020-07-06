Mandan man reportedly stabbed during July 3 street dance

A Mandan man was reportedly stabbed Friday, July 3, while attending a street dance in town.

According to the Mandan Police, the 33-year-old victim told officers he was repeatedly stabbed at the Silver Dollar Street Dance and was taken to the hospital by a friend.

The man suffered multiple stab wounds to the chest. There’s no word on his condition.

No other information is available and the Mandan Police say the incident remains under investigation.

They ask if you have any information on the stabbing incident to contact the Mandan Police Department at 701-667-3250.

