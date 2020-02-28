Mandan Man Seeks Bid for Morton County Commission

A Mandan man has announced his bid for a seat on the Morton County Commission.

Raymond S. Morrell was born and raised in Mandan.

He is a United States Marine Corps Vet and has served on several boards across the state: the North Dakota honor flight, the Morton County Park Board and the State’s Chamber of Commerce.

We spoke with him earlier about why he thinks he would make a good candidate.

“What I look at bringing into the county commission is my experience and my knowledge in organizational management in budgeting in service to the citizens and service to our political organizations as well,” said Morrell.

Three commission seats are up for election this year. Cody Schulz and Bruce Strinden said they will not be running for re-election.

