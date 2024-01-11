BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Jesse Taylor Jr has been sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole for the murder of Maurice Thunder Shield at the Bismarck Motel 6 back in 2022.

On September 23, 2022, Taylor fired several gunshots, four of which hit and killed Thunder Shield. Thunder Shield’s autopsy report states that he had drugs and alcohol in his system but died from being shot in the chest.

Police searched Taylor’s mother’s room and tracked Taylor to a home in Warren, Minnesota, where investigators arrested him later that day.

The gun that Taylor used was found on September 27, 2022, after being found and reported by a man who was geocaching in Jaycee Park in Bismarck.

A trial was held for Taylor in September 2023 where he was found guilty.