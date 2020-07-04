Mandan Market gives vendors a chance to showcase their talent

The Mandan Market kicked off its two events offering an alternative to the annual 4th of July festivities.

The market is open to the community to get out of the house and see what talents the Mandan community has to offer.

Vendors who typically participate in Art in the Park were given this opportunity since the event was canceled.

KX spoke with a John Prett who traveled all the way from Minnesota to sell his custom vintage pieces.

“It’s just a fantastic opportunity a guy like me to come out and do business. You know, we’ve been waiting for four months for an opportunity like this. Thankful to the city of Mandan. Thankful to all the organizers here, you know, giving us this chance. It does, it means a lot after sitting around for four months. Well, not sitting around but not being able to go anywhere for four months. It’s really, really refreshing,” shared Prett.

Day two will take place on 4th of July, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.