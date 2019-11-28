Mandan Middle School Hosts Career Day

Mandan Middle Schoolers had a taste of the real world today.

People from all different careers filled eighth grade classrooms.

They were all there to share what the ins and outs of their professional lives.

These lucky students got to hear from firefighters, cosmetoglogists, and even KX Bismarck’s own Sports Director Joey “Popcorn” Lamar.

National Guard Jesse Klein says that they wanted the kids to see that there are all types of opportunities out there.

“It’s just important for us to kinda emphasize what we do. And give the students the opportunity to see that at an early level. So they can make decisions about what they’re going to do with their future,” shares National Guard Jesse Klein.

Other careers included was a cyber security specialist, small business owner, and a chiropractor.