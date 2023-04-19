MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — Following the announcement of their new principal, Amanda Tomlinson, just a couple of weeks ago, Mandan Middle School has now found their new assistant principal, Mandan native Lisa Klabunde.

According to the Mandan Middle School, Klabunde comes to Mandan from Wilton where she currently serves as Principal of Wilton Middle and High School. She has been in the education world since earning her Masters in School Counseling in 2011 at the University of Mary. She also received her undergraduate degree from North Dakota State University.

“It’s a surreal experience becoming an educational leader in my hometown district. I spent my entire K12 education in Mandan and am grateful for the chance to contribute to the well-being of a new generation of Mandan learners,” said Klabunde.

Klabunde is a licensed administrator and school counselor in the state of North Dakota with additional experience in prevention through her time with a childhood sexual abuse prevention coalition.