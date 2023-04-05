MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — The Mandan Public School District has announced that Amanda Tomlinson has been named Mandan Middle School’s newest principal.

According to Mandan Public Schools, Tomlinson will be replacing Ryan Leingang as principal after he was named principal at Fort Lincoln Elementary.

Tomlinson holds a Bachelor of Science in Social Science Education degree from Dickinson State University, as well as a Master of Education in Educational Leadership from the University of North Dakota.

She is currently pursuing an advanced degree of Educational Specialists in Education Leadership through Liberty University.

Tomlinson has been the assistant principal at Mandan Middle School since 2018, and prior to this, served as a middle school teacher for Bismarck Public Schools for ten years.

“For the past five years, I have had the pleasure of serving Mandan Middle School as an assistant principal,” stated Tomlinson in a press release. “It has been an absolute honor to work alongside such a dedicated community of educators, families, and students. As I transition into my new role as principal, I am excited to continue serving our school and community,”

A search for a new assistant principal to work alongside Tomlinson will begin immediately. For questions relating to the appointment or Mandan Public Schools, please contact Superintendent Mike Bitz at 701-751-6500.