Mandan Middle School principal turns a hobby into a business

Ryan Leingang says he’s not that interesting. However, his art would say otherwise.

He recently posted his pieces on Facebook Marketplace saying he can customize them for law enforcement and first responders.

Q: What inspired you to do the wooden flags concept?

A: I am a middle school principal and with summers I have several weeks off. I came across the flags while browsing the internet for wood projects. The design was unique, and I thought I would give it a try. Being a proud American, what can be better than our flag.

Q: How long have you been designing and crafting pieces like this?

A: My beautiful wife, Romi, pushed me into a hobby that would help manage stress. I love working with barn wood and repurposing items. Being a UND alum and former Fighting Sioux football player, I really like making items symbolizing the past. The flag pieces have been a project of mine over the past three weeks. There has been a lot of interest in them and it is humbling to know you have created something that can be treasured by others.

Q: Did you have a ton of sales over the 4th?

A: I have only made flags for friends. It takes a lot of hours working the wood and sanding. I am making flags for people through word of mouth.

Q: Do you go to craft shows?

A: I am the one that goes to craft shows with my wife and gets ideas of what I could try. I have never sold at craft shows.

Q: Where can people find your work besides Facebook Marketplace?

At this time it is only on Facebook Marketplace. I have only started building these and am taking orders for now.