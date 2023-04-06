MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — Eighth graders at Mandan Middle School got to learn about space, but not from their teacher. Actually, they were being taught by someone who works for NASA.

“We got to learn a lot of different things that we couldn’t learn from like videos on YouTube or stuff that our teacher teaches us. And we got to talk to somebody that actually works in the environment. So, it was really nice to get to learn different things,” said Aubrey Ford, an eighth grader.

Students didn’t just learn about space. They also learned about rocks from space that have landed on Earth.

“I found out that there is a lot of meteorites in Antarctica which I had no clue about. So it was really nice to get to learn that type of stuff that I didn’t know before,” said Ford.

They also learned that not everyone who works for NASA travels to space.

“I learned that there are different parts of NASA that aren’t just building rockets and going to space. They study rocks and things that they bring back from space,” said Cailey Herold, an eighth grader.

Aubrey was excited to learn and interact with someone whose life revolves around science.

“Not usually do kids get to talk to someone from NASA. And he had to go and take out a day of his work to come and talk to us so, I think that’s really cool,” said Ford.

And she learned about an upcoming mission that NASA has been preparing for years.

“I found out that they are sending a mission to one of the meteors in space and they are getting samples from there. And it’s one of their first ones and they have been working on it for over a decade. Which is a really long time. So, it’s cool that they are actually getting to do that now,” said Ford.

Even though Aubrey and Cailey enjoy learning about NASA, and even if they don’t want to be astronauts when they grow up, space is always something amazing to learn.

“I wouldn’t say it’s my favorite subject but I do like to learn about science,” said Ford.

“I like learning about science but I don’t think I’ll work for NAS, it takes a while to get there, yeah,” said Herold.

Working literally out of this world is something not everyone gets to do, but when we get the chance to learn from these amazing scientists, the stars just feel a little bit closer to our grasp.