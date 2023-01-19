MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — New details are emerging from a house fire in Mandan.

Around 11:30 Wednesday morning, crews responded to a house fire in Cortez Circle.

According to Mandan Fire, the fire was caused by an explosion and was extinguished within 45 minutes.

As of right now, the department says the fire is believed to be accidental in nature.

Two people were inside the home at the time of the explosion. The victims were airlifted to a burn center in Minneapolis.

A neighbor was sent to a hospital after helping the two people in the home.

The Mandan Fire Department is working with the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms and the North Dakota BCI.