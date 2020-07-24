Mandan moving forward to change firework restrictions

Local News

Mandan could see a change when it comes to its fireworks ordinance during the Fourth of July celebrations.

As of right now, Mandan residences can let off fireworks from July 2 until the Fourth, and a fine for misusing one is $75.

But city officials are looking to change that to just two days: July 3 and the Fourth, and also doubling the fine from $75 to $150.

The discussion of changing the ordinance comes as residents throughout Mandan have issues with the explosives.

“Another thing we have is a lot of people with animals. Whether it’s a service dog, a service whatever kind of animal you have. And even if it’s not a service animal, your dogs are not comfortable being outside are scared. And you’re trying to calm your animals down and that creates some havoc within your household,” shared Jim Neubauer, the City Administrator for Mandan.

Other people have complained about the effects on their PTSD, the mess left behind or just simply not liking the noise.

