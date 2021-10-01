Mandan needs you: Here’s a list of boards and committees looking for members

If you’ve ever thought about serving on a board or committee in Mandan, here’s your chance.

The Mandan City Commission will soon consider appointments beginning in 2022 for positions and seats on boards that assist with city governance and community development.

Meetings typically take place at Mandan City Hall unless otherwise noted and online meeting arrangements are available as needed.

Letters of interest are being sought for 11 different committees.

Members of the business community and residents are encouraged to submit a letter summarizing their desired appointment, background and reasons for interest.

Letters will be taken through Oct. 29 or until the positions are filled. Here’s an overview of what’s available:

Airport Authority. One position with a five-year term ending in 2026. Members of the local business community and residents are eligible to serve. Knowledge of aviation is helpful but not required. Provides input on planning, maintenance and management of the Mandan Regional Airport-Lawler Field. Meetings are typically held six to nine times a year, normally at noon on Mondays at the airport.

Architectural Review Commission. Two positions with three-year terms ending in 2024, and one unexpired term ending Dec. 31, 2022. Appointees are to be residents of the city, business owners/operators in the city, or owners of property within the city. Expertise in the design and construction industries, engineering, or related professions is helpful. Architectural Review Commission consideration and approval is required before any commercial building is constructed or its exterior is altered. Meetings are the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at 1 p.m.

Civil Service Commission. One position with a five-year term ending in 2026. Makes recommendations regarding city personnel regulations and benefits, investigates any complaints related to administration of the civil service system, and hears appeals on disciplinary matters. Meetings are only held as needed and thus infrequent.

Cemetery Advisory Committee. Three positions with terms expiring in 2024. Members must be Mandan residents living in city limits. Reviews Mandan Union Cemetery rules, helps generate ideas, and implement improvements to the cemetery grounds. The committee typically meets four times a year at 7:30 a.m.

Community Beautification Committee. Two positions with terms ending in 2024. Residents or representatives of businesses that own property in the City of Mandan. Helps formulate and coordinate programs, projects and policies that enhance the aesthetic appearance of the community. Meets the second Thursday of every other month at 7:30 a.m.

Code Enforcement Appeals Board. Positions fo rtwo, two-year terms ending in 2023 and one, three-year term ending Dec. 31, 2024. Reviews code enforcement violation appeals and meets on an as-needed basis. Members must be Mandan residents.

Growth Fund. Three positions with three-year terms ending in 2024 with the following preferences: one representing Memorial Highway/east Mandan area; one representing downtown/Main Street area; and one representing the community at large. Members may be representatives of the business community through ownership or employment with a Mandan business or Mandan residents. Makes recommendations to City Commission related to applications for assistance to businesses desiring to expand or locate in the Mandan area. Meets about once a month or as needed depending on applications for incentive or assistance programs, generally over the noon hour.

Library Board of Trustees. Two positions with terms expiring June 30, 2024. One position must be filled by a city of Mandan resident and the other is for a representative living in Morton County (outside the city of Mandan). Assists in identifying library needs and helps improve services. Meetings are generally held the fourth Monday of the month at 5:30 p.m. at the library.

Planning & Zoning Commission. One at-large position with a five-year term expiring in 2026. Must be residents living within city limits. Considers plats, zone changes, annexations, development plans and other planning related issues. Meetings are held the fourth Monday of the month at 5:30 p.m.

Renaissance Zone Committee. One position representing the real estate sector in Mandan with a term expiring in 2024, and one unexpired term ending Dec. 31, 2022 for a community at large member. May be representatives of the business community through ownership or employment with a Mandan business or Mandan residents. Makes recommendations regarding applications for property and state income tax exemptions for qualified investment in the purchase, rehabilitation, new construction and lease of commercial and residential properties in a 35-block area of downtown plus a non-contiguous area along Memorial Highway (the 2300-2500 blocks) in accordance with state and local regulations. Meets a few times annually or as needed to consider applications.

Visitors Committee. One position with a two-year term expiring in 2023. Members may be representatives of the business community or Mandan residents. Makes recommendations regarding applications for funding assistance related to travel and tourism facilities within the city. A portion of Mandan’s 1% restaurant and lodging tax revenue is set aside for tourism or towards the purchase, equipping, improving, construction, maintenance, repair, and acquisition of buildings consistent with visitor attraction or promotion. Meetings are held depending upon funding requests, generally once or twice per year.

More information. For membership lists and descriptions for City of Mandan volunteer advisory positions, visit cityofmandan.com/boards. Information is also available upon request at City Hall, 205 Second Avenue NW, or by calling 667-3478.

You can submit letters to Communications & Community Services Coordinator Kari Schmidt by e-mailing kari.moore@cityofmandan.com or mailing to 205 Second Avenue NW, Mandan, ND 58554.