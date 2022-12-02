MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — City leaders have come up with a friendly competition for business owners to clean up the streets.

As part of their Main Street Initiative, the city is giving $500 to the business that does the best job shoveling off their sidewalks this winter.

The city will also award a ‘golden shovel’ to the winner. The business gets to keep the shovel until a new winner is announced next year.

People can nominate their favorites to the city through February 1. Voting happens the month after.

“We wanted to have a trophy that folks could show off. Put it in their business and say ‘we won this!'” Stromme said. “It’s going to travel around town. So, next year, it could be somewhere else. But this year, it’ll have a home at the best-shoveled business for 2022-2023.”

There’s also a $500 cash prize for the business with the best-looking holiday decorations.