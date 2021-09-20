Mandan officials hold groundbreaking ceremony for new school

Ground was broken Monday on Mandan High School’s new location, and the new Lakewood Elementary.

Mandan Public School District says there has been an increase in population over the years and the time is now to expand in size.

The district also plans to improve in their career technical education and expand in spacing. Both school buildings will be designed to have future add-ons as well.

“We’re planning for a two-section school right away with a little extra room. We’re also designing that school to add on if we need to,” Assistant Superintendent Jeff Fastnacht said.

“We want our kids to love where they’re learning to feel like they can thrive in their environment, and so yes, it will be a current modern jewel,” Mandan School Board Member Marnie Piehl said.

The elementary school is expected to open in fall 2023 the high school will open in fall 2024.

The total cost of the construction is $80 million, which is covered through a referendum bond.