Mandan officials respond to dryer fire

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MANDAN — Just a dryer and some clothes — that’s all that was destroyed by a duplex fire in Mandan on Friday.

The call came in around noon Friday, taking firefighters about five minutes to put the fire out.

Mandan Fire Chief Steve Nardello said someone living in the basement of the duplex left their dryer running for too long and it caught on fire.

KX News spoke with a resident on the first floor of the duplex who said he is lucky to be alive.

“I am very thankful that we didn’t lose the place. The people next door I went and talked to them, I banged on their door and they are the ones that called 911. I’m just glad everyone is alright,” said Albert Bender, duplex resident.

The chief also said there was no smoke detector in the basement where the fire started. The family was not home at the time.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Jamboree

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jamboree"

UMary

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMary"

Friday, October 18th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, October 18th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Abbi

Thumbnail for the video titled "Abbi"

New Roof

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Roof"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Shop Local

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shop Local"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 10-18

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 10-18"

Innovation Academy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Innovation Academy"

1001 Days

Thumbnail for the video titled "1001 Days"

Awaken the Dawn

Thumbnail for the video titled "Awaken the Dawn"

Pheasants

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pheasants"

Child Welfare

Thumbnail for the video titled "Child Welfare"

Photo Finish

Thumbnail for the video titled "Photo Finish"

RIVER RISES

Thumbnail for the video titled "RIVER RISES"

Your Friday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/18

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Friday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/18"

Random Acts of Kindness

Thumbnail for the video titled "Random Acts of Kindness"

Friday's Storm Team Forecast 10/18

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday's Storm Team Forecast 10/18"

U-Mary Men's Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "U-Mary Men's Basketball"

Grand Farm

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grand Farm"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge