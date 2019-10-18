Mandan officials respond to dryer fire

MANDAN — Just a dryer and some clothes — that’s all that was destroyed by a duplex fire in Mandan on Friday.

The call came in around noon Friday, taking firefighters about five minutes to put the fire out.

Mandan Fire Chief Steve Nardello said someone living in the basement of the duplex left their dryer running for too long and it caught on fire.

KX News spoke with a resident on the first floor of the duplex who said he is lucky to be alive.

“I am very thankful that we didn’t lose the place. The people next door I went and talked to them, I banged on their door and they are the ones that called 911. I’m just glad everyone is alright,” said Albert Bender, duplex resident.

The chief also said there was no smoke detector in the basement where the fire started. The family was not home at the time.