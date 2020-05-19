Mandan Park District outlines plans for reopening facilities in upcoming weeks

Breaking News
Image: From Mandan Park District website

The Mandan Park District has unveiled its plans for reopening a number of park venues over the next several weeks.

The district says it will follow Centers for Disease Control recommendations for large gatherings in its revised operating plans:

  • Raging Rivers Waterpark: The season will begin on May 29. The waterpark will be open daily from 12:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.. weather permitting. To prepare for the season, Raging River’s season passes are available for purchase by calling Raging Rivers at 701-663-3393. Passes can be redeemed at the Mandan Park District office at 2600 46th Ave. SE, Mandan, starting May 26 from 12:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Raging Rivers will be initially operating at 50% capacity. Raging Rivers Waterpark staff have extra cleaning precautions in place in order to provide patrons with a clean and safe environment. Patrons are still encouraged to bring sanitary wipes for their own personal use.
  • Mandan’s Prairie West Golf Course, Municipal Golf Course, open fields, parks, playgrounds and outdoor shelters are currently open and available to the public.
  • The Mandan Park District Administration Office will reopen to the public on May 26.
  • The Starion Sports Complex will reopen on June 15.
  • The Aquatic Center will reopen on July 6.
  • Summer programs will begin on May 26.
  • The Evening Baseball Program, Adult Sand Volleyball will start on May 27.
  • Summer MAC and Pee Wee Baseball will start on June 1.
  • Dayball, Track & Field and Tennis Lessons & League will begin on June 8.

Registration for Dayball, Track & Field and Tennis Lessons & League is still available until May 21, late fees are applied on Friday, May 22. To register, visit www.mandanparks.com.

Due to the programs offered in an indoor facility with limited space, Summer Session 1 & 2 Swim Lessons and Adventure in Art Session 1 are canceled. Mandan Park District still plans to offer Art Session 2 starting July 14 and Summer Session 3 & 4 Swim Lessons starting July 6.

Full refunds will be made if the district is unable to offer the programs or if the child is unable to make it to the programs due to an illness. Questions? Call 701-751-6161.

Other facility reopen dates will be posted on the Mandan Park District’s website at www.mandanparks.com.

