Mandan Park District working to keep playground equipment clean

The Mandan Park District is working to eliminate one worry many parents have about their kids using outdoor playground equipment.

In a post to its Facebook page, the district notes it is taking extra cleaning precautions at all its facilities.

“Specifically, The Parks Department is cleaning and sanitizing all playground equipment every Thursday and Monday on a weekly basis,” it notes in its post. “We advise you to continue to follow the COVID-19 CDC guidelines and keep a safe distance between you and others on the playground. Stay healthy!”