MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — Most high schoolers have already put away their baseball and softball gloves to get ready for fall sports. But there’s a summertime destination in Mandan that may soon get a bit brighter.

This week, Mandan Parks leaders are talking about how to replace the lights at the memorial ball diamonds.

This year, the state legislature approved $320,000 in grant money that can be used to install new LED lighting and the poles at the Mandan Baseball Complex.

The grant money is a matching fund, it’s up to Mandan’s baseball club to come up with the rest.

“And we knew lighting was an issue we had to address, at that time, the funding didn’t allow it,” Mandan Parks and Rec Executive Director Cole Higlin said. “Those lights are original, they’re over 30-40 years old and so hopefully we can save some energy costs associated with that, get some better lighting.”

Higlin says Mandan Parks still needs to finalize the grant paperwork to qualify for the money. The new lighting could be installed by next year.