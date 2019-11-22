Mandan PD asking for help locating missing adult with health issues

Local News

MANDAN — The Mandan Police Department is asking the public for help in locating Jesse Aaron Leingang.

Leingang was last seen on Nov. 17, 2019, in Mandan.

He has multiple sclerosis and takes several medications. Without his medications, he will have seizures.

It is unknown at this time if he has any of his medication with him, according to the MPD.

Jesse Aaron Leingang

Leingang is a caucasian male, 5’6″, approximately 135 lbs with blonde hair and hazel eyes.

He also needs a walker to move around and does not have a vehicle.

Leingang has a tattoo of a cross on his left arm and was last seen wearing dark clothes and a navy blue jacket.

If you have any information regarding Jesse Leingang, please contact the Mandan Police Department at 701 667-3250.

