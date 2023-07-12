MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — Mandan’s police chief is changing things up when it comes to looking into juvenile crimes.

Mandan police formerly had a youth services specialist position — however, the person formerly working that job left the department for another opportunity.

This led Chief Jason Ziegler to ask the city to change the position by giving it to a police detective. This would add a new job to the city’s department — albeit one that pays around $3,000 less.

Chief Ziegler says that when compared to the non-sworn position, a detective can do more to protect children in the community — including carrying out investigations of youth crime, helping Child Protective Services, and tracking juvenile cases in the court system.

“This allows the individual, the detective, to actually sit down and not only build the relationships with juvenile courts and the schools,” explaind Chief Ziegler, “but also to be able to bridge that gap that we have between patrol and investigations when it comes to juvenile crimes.”

On Tuesday night, the city approved the plan. In response, Ziegler says they plan to hire for the detective position internally.