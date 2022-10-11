MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — Judges have rated and ranked images in Mandan’s second-annual photo contest.

According to a news release, photographers of all ages and experience levels were invited to submit photos of features that attract residents, businesses, and visitors to the community and Morton County.

Judges with expertise in photography and marketing reviewed finalist photos across five categories, plus top youth entries.

Winners are:

Achievement: Morton County Fair by Tasha Bohl, Flasher

Community: Milky Way Sky by Chris Hoffman, Mandan

Fun: Look to the Trees by Jesse Nelson, Mandan

Opportunity: Enjoying Copper Dog Cafe by Angela Gittel, Mandan

County: Buddies on a Butte by Paulette Bullinger, Bismarck

Youth: Downside Up by Laila Chadwick, Mandan

The people’s choice award winner, as determined by the public through online voting, is Milky Way Sky by Chris Hoffman, receiving 93 of 424 votes cast.

Each category winner receives $100 in Mandan Bucks gift certificates.

Sponsors are:

Keitu Engineers & Consultants

Leingang Chiropractic & Wellness

Vision Source of Mandan

NAP Auto Parts Stores

Hyundai of Mandan

Quality Home Furniture

Corral Sales RV Superstore

People’s choice and youth $50 gift cards from North Dakota Living Magazine.

Sponsors will receive a print of winning photos in the categories sponsored.

The contest drew 102 entries from 30 talented photographers.

Other finalists are Jason Bartholomay, Suzy Beehler, Christopher Jordan, Dylan Schoellkopf, and Jacey Wanner.

Images were evaluated on applicability to community marketing, originality, subject matter interest, visual appeal, and consistency with category themes.

Judges were Jon Jablonski from Lifes-Images, Mike Kennedy from the North Dakota Office of the Governor, Clarice Kesler from N.S. Association of Rural Electric Cooperatives, Camie Lies from the Bismarck Mandan Convention and Visitors Bureau, and Tom Stromme from the Bismarck Tribune.

Winning photos will be displayed at Mandan City Hall in the Ed “Bosh” Froehlich Meeting Room.

The display should be in place beginning in December.

Photo entries will also be featured in the 2023 Mandan and Morton County community calendar and other publicity materials.

The contest is a joint activity of the LPI Committee, the City of Mandan Business Development and Communications Department, and the Mandan Progress Organization.