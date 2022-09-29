MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — The public is invited to vote online for ‘People’s Choice Winner’ in the Mandan Photo Contest.
According to a news release, a selection committee reviewed qualified entries in Mandan’s second annual photo contest and selected finalists.
The contest drew 102 entries from 30 talented photographers.
Judges with expertise in photography and marketing are now reviewing the top photos to select winners in five categories of achievement, community, fun, opportunity, and county, plus the best youth entry.
Photographers of all ages and experience levels could enter by submitting special images of the community and surrounding areas in Morton County.
Members of the public may view finalist photos and vote for their favorite image to receive a people’s choice award.
The deadline to vote is October 10.
Finalist photos may also be viewed on “Made in Mandan” community marketing Facebook and Instagram pages.
Judging criteria include applicability to community marketing, originality, subject matter interest, visual appeal, and consistency with category these.
Selection committee members were Rena Mehlhoff, Barb Sandstrom, and Tayler Mikkelson of the Manda Tomorrow – Leadership, Pride, and Image (LPI) Committee, plus Matt Schanandore, Layn Mudder, and Jeff Erickson of the Mandan Progress Organization.
Judges and contest winners will be announced in mid-October.
Photographers with entries selected as finalists are Jason Bartholomay, Suzy Beehler, Paulette Bullinger, Tasha Bohl, Laila Chadwick, Angela Gittel, Chris Hoffman, Christopher Jordan, Jesse Nelson, Dylan Schoellkopf, and Jacey Wanner.
Each category winner will receive $100 in Mandan Bucks gift certificates sponsored by these businesses:
- Achievement – Keitu Engineers & Consultants
- Community – Leingang Chiropractic & Wellness
- Fun – Vision Source of Mandan
- Opportunity – NAPA Auto Parts Store
- County – Hyundai of Mandan
- People’s Choice – Correl Sales RV Superstore, plus a $50 gift card from North Dakota Living Magazine
- Top Youth Entry – Quality Home Furniture, plus a $50 gift card from North Dakota Living Magazine
Additional perks for photographers include:
- Exhibition of winning photographs for at least a year at Mandan City Hall or other public facilities, plus provided to each category sponsor for show
- Consideration for inclusion in other public art displays
- Publication in print and online for purposes of tourism promotion and community marketing with credit given to the photographer whenever possible
The contest is a joint project of the LPI Committee, City of Mandan Business Development and Communications Department, and Mandan Progress Organization.
The finalist photos, categories, and locations are:
- Achievement – 2022 Morton County Fair – 2022 Morton County Fair
- Community – Loving the remodeled library – Mandan Morton Library
- Community – MANDAN – Mandan
- Community – Mandan Trolley Bridge – Mandan
- Community – Milky Way Sky – Fort Lincoln State Park
- Community – Welcome to Mandan, Let me show you around! – 16th Street SE
- County – Buddies on a Butte – Highway 1806 South of Mandan near Huff
- County – Comet NEOWISE – Almont
- County – Mastering Hopscotch at the fair – Morton County Fair
- County – Morton County Roughrider Trail Views – South of Mandan on the RoughriderTrail near Huff
- County – So proud! – Morton County Fair 2022
- Fun – Boogie Wonder Band – Main Street Mandan
- Fun – Look to the trees – Harmon Lake Bike Trail
- Fun – Mandan Train Museum – Mandan Train Museum
- Fun – Mr. & Mrs. Knoll enjoying a bike ride in the Missouri Recreational Trail – Missouri Recreational Trail
- Fun – On the water – Harmon Lake
- Opportunity – Enjoying Copper Dog Cafe – Copper Dog Cafe
- Opportunity – Paddletrap from the River – Paddletrap on the River
- Opportunity – Third Day Family Farms – Local Mandan Fresh Cut Flower Business – Third Day Family Farms – Mandan
- Youth – Downside Up – Morton County Library Park
- Youth – Drinking Boba – Boba & Beyond
- Youth – Loving the remodeled library – Mandan Morton Library
- Youth – Sweets n Parks – Morton County Library Park