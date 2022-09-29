Sunrise and sunset are called the golden hours of photography because natural light is at its best.

MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — The public is invited to vote online for ‘People’s Choice Winner’ in the Mandan Photo Contest.

According to a news release, a selection committee reviewed qualified entries in Mandan’s second annual photo contest and selected finalists.

The contest drew 102 entries from 30 talented photographers.

Judges with expertise in photography and marketing are now reviewing the top photos to select winners in five categories of achievement, community, fun, opportunity, and county, plus the best youth entry.

Photographers of all ages and experience levels could enter by submitting special images of the community and surrounding areas in Morton County.

Members of the public may view finalist photos and vote for their favorite image to receive a people’s choice award.

The deadline to vote is October 10.

Finalist photos may also be viewed on “Made in Mandan” community marketing Facebook and Instagram pages.

Judging criteria include applicability to community marketing, originality, subject matter interest, visual appeal, and consistency with category these.

Selection committee members were Rena Mehlhoff, Barb Sandstrom, and Tayler Mikkelson of the Manda Tomorrow – Leadership, Pride, and Image (LPI) Committee, plus Matt Schanandore, Layn Mudder, and Jeff Erickson of the Mandan Progress Organization.

Judges and contest winners will be announced in mid-October.

Photographers with entries selected as finalists are Jason Bartholomay, Suzy Beehler, Paulette Bullinger, Tasha Bohl, Laila Chadwick, Angela Gittel, Chris Hoffman, Christopher Jordan, Jesse Nelson, Dylan Schoellkopf, and Jacey Wanner.

Each category winner will receive $100 in Mandan Bucks gift certificates sponsored by these businesses:

Achievement – Keitu Engineers & Consultants

Community – Leingang Chiropractic & Wellness

Fun – Vision Source of Mandan

Opportunity – NAPA Auto Parts Store

County – Hyundai of Mandan

People’s Choice – Correl Sales RV Superstore, plus a $50 gift card from North Dakota Living Magazine

Top Youth Entry – Quality Home Furniture, plus a $50 gift card from North Dakota Living Magazine

Additional perks for photographers include:

Exhibition of winning photographs for at least a year at Mandan City Hall or other public facilities, plus provided to each category sponsor for show

Consideration for inclusion in other public art displays

Publication in print and online for purposes of tourism promotion and community marketing with credit given to the photographer whenever possible

The contest is a joint project of the LPI Committee, City of Mandan Business Development and Communications Department, and Mandan Progress Organization.

The finalist photos, categories, and locations are: