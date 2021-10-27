Mandan photo contest winners announced

Winners of Mandan’s first-ever photo contest were announced Tuesday during a reception at the Baymont Inn.
The contest chair said the 108 submissions reflected Mandan’s beauty, plus sources for recreation, connections with family and friends, personal accomplishment and business success.
Judges reviewed finalist photos across four categories, plus top youth entires.
Winners are:
Achievement
Morton County Horse Show by Jacey Wanner (Mandan)
Community
Trolley Bridge by Angela Gittel (Mandan)
Fun
Fun at Universal Playground by Jacey Wanner (Mandan)
Opportunity
Ice Cream with My Best Friend by Angela Gittel (Mandan)
Youth
Hard Day’s Work by Sheridan Ellingson (St. Anthony)
People’s Choice Award
Rail Bridge Over Missouri by Laila Chadwick
Winning photos will be displayed at Mandan City Hall in the Ed “Bosh” Froehlich Meeting Room in December. Photo entries will also be featured in the 2022 Mandan and Morton County community calendar.