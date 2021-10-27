Mandan photo contest winners announced

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Hard Day’s Work by Sheridan Ellingson, St. Anthony

Winners of Mandan’s first-ever photo contest were announced Tuesday during a reception at the Baymont Inn.

The contest chair said the 108 submissions reflected Mandan’s beauty, plus sources for recreation, connections with family and friends, personal accomplishment and business success.

Judges reviewed finalist photos across four categories, plus top youth entires.

Winners are:

Achievement

Morton County Horse Show by Jacey Wanner (Mandan)

Community

Trolley Bridge by Angela Gittel (Mandan)

Fun

Fun at Universal Playground by Jacey Wanner (Mandan)

Opportunity

Ice Cream with My Best Friend by Angela Gittel (Mandan)

Youth

Hard Day’s Work by Sheridan Ellingson (St. Anthony)

People’s Choice Award

Rail Bridge Over Missouri by Laila Chadwick

Winning photos will be displayed at Mandan City Hall in the Ed “Bosh” Froehlich Meeting Room in December. Photo entries will also be featured in the 2022 Mandan and Morton County community calendar.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Sports News

More Local Sports

Latest State News

See More State News

Latest National News

More National News

Inside KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories