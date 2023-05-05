MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — The third annual Mandan Photo Contest opened Friday.

According to a news release, photographers of all ages and experience levels are invited to submit their photos until August 18.

“The contest is a great way to capture the things people love about what makes our community great,” said Contest Chair, Rena Mehlhoff, who is a member of the Mandan Tomorrow — Leadership, Pride, and Image (LPI) Committee.

There are seven categories where winners will get $100 in Mandan Bucks gift certificates:

Achievement is sponsored by Beyond the Bloom

is sponsored by Beyond the Bloom Community is sponsored by Station West Bar & Grill

is sponsored by Station West Bar & Grill Fun is sponsored by Vision Source of Mandan

is sponsored by Vision Source of Mandan Opportunity is sponsored by Napa Auto Parts Store

is sponsored by Napa Auto Parts Store County is sponsored by Hyundai of Mandan

is sponsored by Hyundai of Mandan People’s Choice is sponsored by Copper Dog Café, with a $50 gift card from North Dakota Living Magazine

is sponsored by Copper Dog Café, with a $50 gift card from North Dakota Living Magazine Top Youth Entry is sponsored by LPT Images, with a $50 gift card from North Dakota Living Magazine

Two new photo categories are coming this year: winter and pets. These photos should still fall into one of the five main categories but should include things to do or see in the winter and photos of pets.

The top five winter and pet photos that meet the contest parameters will be included in the voting for People’s Choice.

There are perks for photographers:

Exhibition of winning photographs for at least a year at Mandan City Hall or another public facility, plus provided to each category sponsor for display

Consideration for inclusion in other public art displays

Publication in print and online for purposes of tourism promotion and community marketing with credit given to the photographer whenever possible

The public will get the chance to vote online for the People’s Choice award winner.

Finalists will be announced and voting will open on September 7 at the Mandan Progress Organization’s Annual Dinner. Voting will run until midnight on October 8.

You can find the contest overview and rules on the City of Mandan’s website.