MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — Mandan engineers are facing a gas problem on the north end of town.

The city soon plans to repave and make improvements along 8th Avenue Northwest, which is next to where the new high school is being built — but there’s a WBI Energy natural gas line running underground along the street, which city engineer Justin Froseth says will have to be moved or realigned before the street work can happen.

KX News talked with a WBI spokesperson on Monday — who informed us that the gas line was installed in 2008, and provides gas to homes in both Mandan and Bismarck.

Currently, the city is considering three options on how best to move the line, as well as working with WBI to determine how much the city and utility would pay for the service.

“We’re working with them still,” explained Froseth. “Their policy is to move their line — but whoever needs to move it, it’s at their cost, not at WBI’s.”

The city says the job could cost anywhere from $571,000 to $1,038,000. Mandan expects the road work likely won’t happen until next year at the earliest.