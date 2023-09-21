MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — A scary incident happened in Mandan this week at a mobile home park.

Police told KX News around 11:00 p.m. Tuesday, that they got a 911 call from a person who heard a man screaming at a person inside a home along Parkview Estates on 3rd Street.

Police say that the man, Bobby Fouts, then left and stole an ATV from the nearby BNSF rail yard and crashed it into a fence.

Police then say Fouts ran off and forced his way inside a home back at the mobile home park.

Police say three women were inside and that Fouts told the women he had a weapon and was going to use it.

Officers then surrounded the home, fortunately, the three women were able to get out safely.

Officers from four other agencies assisted with the arrest.

They say after talking with Fouts, he surrendered to officers. Fouts is now being charged with criminal trespass and terrorizing. He appeared in Morton County Court on Thursday afternoon.

On Thursday, a Morton County judge set Fouts’ bond at $50,000. His trial is scheduled for January.