The Mandan Police Department is asking for help finding 13-year-old Jabari McCurry.

McCurry was reported missing from Will County, Illinois, and was last known to be in the Bismarck-Mandan area.

If you have any information regarding Jabari, contact the Mandan Police Department at 701 667-3250 or Text A Tip to 847411 using key word MandanPD.