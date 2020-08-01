Silver Alert canceled; Mandan man located in Fargo

Local News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE 8:10 p.m. — The North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation has canceled the Silver Alert issued for David Smith.

According to a North Dakota Public Alert, he was found safe in Fargo.

A Silver Alert is being issued at the request of the Mandan Police Department.

David Smith of Mandan is a 64-year-old Native American man. He is 5’7″, weighs 191 pounds, and has brown eyes.

He was last seen on August 1 at 2:19 p.m., walking east along I-94 in the area of Menoken, North Dakota.

He was last seen wearing a red or blue flannel shirt, with jeans and a hat.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Mandan PD at 701-667-3250.

The above Silver Alert information is available to the public by calling 511 and at www.ndresponse.gov/alert.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

