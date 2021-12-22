Mandan Police ask your help in finding missing teen

The Mandan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 15-year-old Serenity Kulish.

Kulish is 5’8”, approximately 155 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing black jeans, a black Adidas sweatshirt and Vans shoes.

Authorities say Kulish left for Legacy High School on a school bus the morning of December 16 and hasn’t been seen since.

If you have any information regarding the location or whereabouts of Serenity Kulish, you’re asked to contact the Mandan Police Department at 701 667-3250 and reference case #21005514.