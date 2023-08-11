MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — The Mandan Police Department has a new ride that will help officers get to areas patrol cars can’t.

Meet the department’s new UTV. This isn’t your regular police cruiser.

This new addition to the force will allow officers to reach people who are in hard-to-access areas. Officials say it’s also going to come in handy during the winter months.

“So, what we were having to do is get a city plow to let us in some of these areas. Where this UTV will allow us to get into those areas quicker without necessarily having to call out a plow driver or something like that so that we can get a patrol car in there,” said Captain Patrick Haug with the Mandan Police Department.

The UTV includes emergency lights and a rescue skid which looks like a sled, used for transporting patients.