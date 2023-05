MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — Mandan Police Department and Custer Elementary hosted a bike rodeo Monday evening.

Children got to bring their bikes and learn about road safety at Custer Elementary School.

At the rodeo, officers taught kids a wide range of different things to keep them safe on busy streets, including hand signals, bicycle maintenance, and proper equipment use.

Officers say it’s important to teach kids, especially those who are young, the proper way to cycle through streets.