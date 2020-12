The Mandan Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating missing Wesley Meyer, a 63-year-old man from Mandan.

Meyer has blue eyes, brown hair, is 5’10” and weighs 230 pounds.

Police say he may be in his silver 2010 Toyota Corolla, possibly with Bill Barth placards.

His last known whereabouts was in Jamestown on Dec. 2.

If you have any information, contact the MPD at 701-667-3250.