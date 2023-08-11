MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — As the saying goes there’s an app for that.

The Mandan Police Department is finding new ways for the community to help police do their job effectively.

However, despite using Tips411 for a couple of years now not many people know about it.

“I’m not super sure what it is,” said Alyssa Preszler, a Sanford Health Bismarck Coordinator. “I think it’s a good idea. I mean I think that anything that promotes health and safety in the community is a good thing.”

“The app allows citizens to either download it on their cellphone as an app or text to a specific number and it allows citizens to provide us with information,” said Captain Patrick Haug, with the Mandan Police Department.

You can download the app onto your iPhone or Android, or text the keyword ‘MandanPD’ to 847411, and add a space between the keyword and the tip. Then press send.

“We get tips periodically throughout the week and months with various information, whether its drug activity or stuff that deal with our code enforcement like trash in yards and stuff like that,” said Captain Haug.

The tips stay completely anonymous and once that’s done, it’s up to the department to follow up on the tip.

“We’ll pass the tip onto our patrol officers and then they can go down and check the area that they designate where the complaint is coming from,” said Captain Haug.

That’s not all the app can do. This app also allows officers to text you back and send you alerts directly to your phone.

“If there is a homicide we can send out information. We can send out alerts through the program to notify people that we are going to be in a particular area because of a crime scene or whatever. It just gives us the ability to communicate in a different way,” said Captain Haug.

Captain Haug says it’s vital for the community and police officers to help each other.

“So, it’s important that citizens communicate with us and provide us with information. We can’t do our job without the citizens of Mandan just like any other department in any other city. We need the department and the citizens to work together to solve some crimes,” said Captain Haug.