MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — The Mandan Police Department is currently seeking assistance in locating Makayla Doll — a 15-year-old girl who is considered a runaway.

According to both a Facebook post from the department and a post made on their website, Makayla is 5’2, and approximately 135 pounds. Her hair is blonde and features red tips. Makayla had previously been in the Driscoll, ND area, and it is believed that she may be back in the Bismarck/Mandan area.

(Image Credit: Mandan Police Department)

If you have any information on Makayla’s current whereabouts, please contact the Mandan Police Department at 701-667-3250.