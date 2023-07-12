MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — Mandan residents are wondering if the city’s police department will add another school resource officer to their ranks — and now, the office itself has responded to the question.

Right now, Mandan has two SROs, who primarily patrol the high school and middle school.

Chief Ziegler says Mandan’s school resource officers do show up at the grade schools in town to interact with kids and teachers, but argued that if the city dedicates an officer to Fort Lincoln like city residents are asking for, they’d have to place an officer in every school in town.

“I don’t disagree with what she’s saying,” argued Ziegler in response to a neighbor’s concern. “We could use one to two more SROs to help service, because you’re talking about almost 2,000 students in our elementary school system. The high school is over 1,000 students, and the middle school is right at 1,000 students.”

Ziegler says one bright spot for Mandan is that they’re catching up on staffing. They currently have three officers attending the police academy, and another three will begin their training in September.