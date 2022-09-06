MANDAN, ND (KXNET) — The Mandan Police Department is searching for the individuals who stole a truck in Mandan and left it vandalized and abandoned in August.

According to Mandan Police, the truck was stolen from Mandan during the week of August 22, and located in its current state abandoned and severely vandalized at Kimball Bottoms on August 24.

A truck found abandoned and severely vandalized at Kimbal Bottoms on 8/24/2022. (Image Credit: Mandan Police Department)

The individual or individuals responsible for the theft have not yet been identified.

Anyone who has previously seen the vehicle, or has any information on anyone who may have stolen, vandalized, or had possession of it during the time frame since its theft, is asked to contact the Mandan PD at 701-667-3250 and reference case number 22003367.