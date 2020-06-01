Mandan police investigate possible homicide

Mandan Police are investigating a possible homicide after a man was found dead on a sidewalk early Monday morning.

At approximately 3:30 a.m., Mandan Police received a report of a man lying on the sidewalk in a local mobile home court.



When officers and emergency responders arrived, they found a 53-year-old Mandan man lying on the sidewalk. He was deceased.

Police are currently on scene continuing the investigation.

At this time the cause of death is not known. The death is being investigated as a possible homicide.