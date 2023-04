MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — The Mandan Police Department is requesting help in locating a missing 12-year-old girl, McKenna Heemstra.

According to Mandan Police, McKenna was last seen on April 5 around 9:55 p.m. She is 5’6″, with dirty blonde hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing blue sweatpants and a brown Carhartt hoodie.

If you have any information about McKenna please contact the Mandan Police Department by calling (701) 667-3250 or using Tip411.