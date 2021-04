The Mandan Police Department are searching for a missing person, Maddisen Flemmer, a 23-year-old woman who they believe may be in a Red 2008 Dodge Avenger. The North Dakota license plate is 531DDL.

They are asking for the public’s help at this time and if you know anything about Maddisen’s whereabouts please contact the Mandan Police Department at 701-667-3250.