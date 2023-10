Emily Whisenhunt (Photo Courtesy: Mandan Police Department)

MANDAN, ND (KXNET) — The Mandan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing girl, Emily Whisenhunt.

According to the Mandan Police Department, at this time all they have information-wise is her name and a photo of her.

If you or anyone you know has any information on Emily, please call 701-667-3250.

This is a developing story and KX News will provide updates as more information becomes available.