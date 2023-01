MANDAN, ND (KXNET) — The Mandan Police Department is asking for help in searching for a missing woman, 32-year-old Monica Acevedo.

According to Mandan Police, Monica was last contacted on December 28. She is 5 feet tall, around 135 lbs with brown eyes and long brown hair.

If you have any information on the location of Monica, please contact the Mandan Police Department at (701) 667-3250. Reference case #22005189.