Mandan police officer placed on leave following a Nov. 14 ‘incident’

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Mandan Police Car_1558549200006.PNG.jpg

A Mandan police officer has been placed on administrative leave following an “incident” November 14 in Morton County.

No details are being released at this time.

In a tersely worded news release, the police department states, “On November 14, 2020, the Morton County Sheriff’s Office responded to an incident in Morton County which involved a Mandan Police officer. In response to this incident, the Mandan police officer has been placed on administrative leave.”

The Morton County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation are conducting an investigation. Mandan Police Department officials say they will release additional information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Tuesday's Forecast: The warming trend continues

Black Friday Shopping

NDC NOV 17

Dickinson Trinity Volleyball

Our Redeemer's Volleyball

Legislators Ask for Change

Let them play protest

Public Health on Mask Mandate

COVID-19 Beyond the Numbers: SD Nurse--'The ones that stick out are those who still don’t believe the virus is real.'

Dr. Wendell Hoffman

Hoffman 2

KX Convo: Kelly Armstrong

Halls Apartments

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/16

Smooth Operator

Road Open

Tom's Monday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 11/16

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 11/16

Monday's Forecast: Decreasing clouds and wind

NDC NOV 16

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss