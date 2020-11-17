Mandan police officer placed on leave following a Nov. 14 ‘incident’

A Mandan police officer has been placed on administrative leave following an “incident” November 14 in Morton County.

No details are being released at this time.

In a tersely worded news release, the police department states, “On November 14, 2020, the Morton County Sheriff’s Office responded to an incident in Morton County which involved a Mandan Police officer. In response to this incident, the Mandan police officer has been placed on administrative leave.”

The Morton County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation are conducting an investigation. Mandan Police Department officials say they will release additional information as it becomes available.