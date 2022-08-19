Mandan Police Officers are serving up some of their best burgers, brats, and hot dogs, and, hundreds are lined up to fill up.

“This looks like this might be our biggest event. Last year we had over 800 and I think we’re going to exceed that this year,” Mandan PD Chief Jason Ziegler said.

“Grill With A Cop” returned for another year allowing the community to meet the faces of those who serve and protect the community.

“It started as a community outreach so we can develop a better relationship with our community and thank our community for supporting us over the years,” Ziegler said.

Not only was their food, but also plenty of smiling faces and teachable moments for all the cool equipment that first responders use.

“Our new motorcycle unit that’s out there and about. I saw our drone earlier; the fire department is out here with their truck,” Ziegler said.

Ziegler said he along with his officers couldn’t have asked for a better day.

“The weather has been just spectacular, and I hope I don’t curse myself, but we’ve been very blessed with the weather,” Ziegler said.

Another fun event with law enforcement will be the 2nd Annual Tri-Community Picnic. This event brings out the Mandan, Bismarck, and Lincoln Police Departments on Saturday, August 27th, at 3 PM.