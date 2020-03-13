Mandan Police release names of people involved in stabbing

Mandan Police have released the names of those involved in a Thursday stabbing incident.

Around noon on March 12, police found 36-year-old Bomichael Lund with multiple stab wounds at a residence in a Mandan trailer court. He was transported to a local hospital where he was admitted for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time.

Officers were given information on the suspects and a vehicle, which was located shortly after at a residence in the Wildwood trailer court. Police then located the suspects and took them into custody.

Those arrested and their current charges are:

Bray Willey, 36, charged with conspiracy to commit attempted murder.

Ikenna Anugwom, 19, charged with attempted murder.

Maria Felix, 42, charged with hindering law enforcement.

A 16-year-old male, charged with conspiracy to commit attempted murder, and terrorizing.

The adults are currently being held at the Burleigh/Morton Detention Center. The juvenile is being held at the Youth Correctional Center.

Formal charges, including possible additional charges, are pending.