MANDAN, ND (KXNET) — The Mandan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 72-year-old man, Dennis Belgarde.

According to the Mandan Police Department, Dennis was last seen on December 6th at around 2:30 p.m. on foot in the SE Mandan.

Dennis reportedly struggles with short-term memory issues and was last seen wearing a beanie cap, camouflaged colored jacket, grey jogger pants, and a black walking boot on his right foot.

He is 5’6″, 150 pounds, with brown eyes and gray hair.

If you have any information on Dennis Micheal Belgarde that would assist in locating him, please contact the Mandan Police Department at 701-667-3250.